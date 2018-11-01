Honeywell International (HON) Given a $186.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) has been given a $186.00 target price by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.90.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.33. 264,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,930. The company has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Honeywell International has a one year low of $139.30 and a one year high of $167.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

