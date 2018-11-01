Horizon Technology Finance Corp Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 19th.

Horizon Technology Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 105.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

HRZN stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $119.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, August 6th. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

