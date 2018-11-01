Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million.

HRZN stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,487. The firm has a market cap of $119.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.86. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.