Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (HAL) Given Media Sentiment Score of -2.08

News coverage about Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HAL) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf earned a media sentiment score of -2.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

HAL stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.37. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312. Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf has a 12-month low of C$14.59 and a 12-month high of C$17.00.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.