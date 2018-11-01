Hormel Foods (HRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.27

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.27 and last traded at $43.02, with a volume of 129388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

In related news, Chairman James P. Snee sold 21,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $829,785.55. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,989.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin L. Myers sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $109,086.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,556 shares in the company, valued at $341,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,632 shares of company stock worth $5,556,981. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

