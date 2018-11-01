Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Posts Earnings Results

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $58.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.23 million.

Shares of HOS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.52. 649,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,125. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $130.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

