HSBC Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) a GBX 525 Price Target

HSBC set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IAG. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 895 ($11.69) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ICAP lifted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 741.47 ($9.69).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 603.40 ($7.88) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 516 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 680.60 ($8.89).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a €0.15 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.19%.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

