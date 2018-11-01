Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $362.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HBM traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $4.83. 1,318,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,235. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $943.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.87.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.