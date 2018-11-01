Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Announces Earnings Results

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.92 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its FY18 guidance to $1.84-1.88 EPS.

Shares of HPP stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $30.06. 1,548,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,282. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 20,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $665,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.97 per share, with a total value of $197,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $605,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 206.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,155,000 after acquiring an additional 313,891 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $449,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create value.

