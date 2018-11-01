Huobi Token (HT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.49 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00024185 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, LBank and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $76.49 million and $4.90 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00151189 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00249104 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $630.64 or 0.09969854 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012751 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,200 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobi.pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, LBank, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.