Hutchinson Capital Management CA Invests $7.79 Million in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,000. CarMax comprises about 2.2% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned 0.06% of CarMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 4,279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,604,000 after buying an additional 477,435 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,704,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,658,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,264,000 after buying an additional 402,543 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in CarMax by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 448,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,699,000 after buying an additional 331,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,795,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,157,116.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 1,831 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $135,127.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,298 shares of company stock worth $3,824,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush set a $87.00 price target on shares of CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.