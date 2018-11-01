IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.16-$4.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.205-$2.215 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY 2017 guidance to $4.61-4.75 EPS.

IDXX stock traded down $11.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,095. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $146.09 and a 1-year high of $256.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 703.80% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.50, for a total value of $7,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $1,702,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,129 shares of company stock worth $17,159,219. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

