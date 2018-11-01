Imperial Oil (IMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $31.24 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

A number of research firms have commented on IMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

