Imperva (IMPV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.24 million.

IMPV traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $55.45. 701,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,650. Imperva has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.04 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMPV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Imperva to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Imperva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Imperva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

