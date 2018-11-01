Incodium Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (INCO)

Incodium (CURRENCY:INCO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Incodium has a total market cap of $0.00 and $3,224.00 worth of Incodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Incodium has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Incodium token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Incodium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00151501 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00253213 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $629.37 or 0.09949747 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012885 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Incodium Profile

Incodium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Incodium’s official message board is medium.com/@incodiummate. Incodium’s official Twitter account is @Incodium_Daniel. The official website for Incodium is incodium.io.

Buying and Selling Incodium

Incodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.