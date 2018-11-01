Income Opportunity Realty Investors (IOR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of IOR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. 1,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.