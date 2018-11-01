Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 15th

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has increased its dividend by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

IBCP stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $546.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Hovde Group set a $27.00 price target on Independent Bank Co.(MI) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

