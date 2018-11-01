Infosys Ltd (INFY) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,412 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Infosys were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 90.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,232,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614,497 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Infosys by 97.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,033,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Infosys by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,353,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,387 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP lifted its stake in Infosys by 19.3% during the third quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 11,462,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Infosys by 21.8% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,567,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Infosys from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Infosys from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Infosys Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.00%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

