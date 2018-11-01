Ingredion (INGR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion updated its FY 2018 guidance to $6.80-7.05 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $6.80-7.05 EPS.

Shares of INGR traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.92. The stock had a trading volume of 625,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $89.48 and a 52 week high of $146.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2,905.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,061,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,392,000 after purchasing an additional 339,432 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

