Insider Buying: Everyman Media Group PLC (EMAN) Insider Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Everyman Media Group PLC (LON:EMAN) insider Adam Kaye bought 2,500 shares of Everyman Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,533.39).

Shares of EMAN remained flat at $GBX 208 ($2.72) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,079. Everyman Media Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 118 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($3.01).

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 22 venues with 69 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.