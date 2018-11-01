Insider Buying: F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Director Buys $22,520.00 in Stock

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Director Frank C. Mencini bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $22,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,508.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F.N.B. Corp has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $14.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.18 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $131,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $136,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on F.N.B. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

