Insider Buying: istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,929 Shares of Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $104,943.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,467,694 shares in the company, valued at $132,178,183.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get istar alerts:

On Monday, October 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,137 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $125,397.09.

On Friday, October 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 8,200 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $145,140.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Istar Inc. acquired 3,924 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $66,315.60.

On Thursday, September 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 129,600 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,118,960.00.

NYSE STAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. 533,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,892. istar Inc has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $709.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). istar had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $122.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that istar Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

STAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of istar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. istar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in istar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 817,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in istar by 8.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in istar by 114.6% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 25,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in istar during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in istar by 9.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.