Insider Buying: Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Director Udi Toledano purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $18,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,226.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:USAP opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 132.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 52,565 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the third quarter worth about $1,476,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1,218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

