Insider Selling: Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) insider Richard J. Emmett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $2,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DNKN traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.72. 887,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,486. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $350.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 797.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNKN shares. Longbow Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

