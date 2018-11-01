Insider Selling: Matson Inc (MATX) President Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 60,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MATX traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Matson Inc has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Matson had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Matson’s payout ratio is 47.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on MATX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Matson to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,228,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $239,058,000 after purchasing an additional 414,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Matson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,303,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Matson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 787,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Matson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Matson by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.