Instructure Inc (INST) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,125 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.58% of Instructure worth $19,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Instructure in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Instructure by 121.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Instructure in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Instructure in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Instructure in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INST. Macquarie cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Instructure from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, MED cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Instructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Shares of NYSE:INST opened at $37.34 on Thursday. Instructure Inc has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.26. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Instructure’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Instructure Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

