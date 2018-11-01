Integra Lifesciences (IART) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.467-1.472 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Integra Lifesciences also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.36-2.42 EPS.

Shares of IART stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,843. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Integra Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $365.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.31.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, VP Glenn Coleman sold 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $561,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $62,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,584. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

