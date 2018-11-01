Intel (INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of INTC opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $223.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,647,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,088,000 after buying an additional 32,284 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $667,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.6% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 28,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 252,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

