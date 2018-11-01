InterDigital (IDCC) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IDCC. BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. National Securities started coverage on InterDigital in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

NASDAQ IDCC traded up $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.05. 357,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,181. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $85.85.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.59 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 27.99%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other InterDigital news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,093 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $406,523.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

