International Public Partnerships Ltd (INPP) Insider Buys £84,723.28 in Stock

International Public Partnerships Ltd (LON:INPP) insider Michael Gerrard bought 55,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £84,723.28 ($110,705.97).

Shares of LON INPP opened at GBX 152.20 ($1.99) on Thursday. International Public Partnerships Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 144.40 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

