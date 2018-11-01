Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IIP.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.08.

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,961. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

