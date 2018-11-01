Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on CDW (CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,809 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,184% compared to the typical volume of 116 put options.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $853,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,242,856.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $340,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,718,773.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,629,759. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get CDW alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 73.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 14.6% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $9,700,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 4,571.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 133,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.06. CDW has a 1 year low of $65.59 and a 1 year high of $92.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 71.09% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Raymond James upgraded CDW from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.