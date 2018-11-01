Investors Sell iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (AGG) on Strength (AGG)

Investors sold shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) on strength during trading on Thursday. $153.08 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $357.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $204.68 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund had the 4th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $104.34

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.2516 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 14.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,533,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,908,000 after buying an additional 4,866,865 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 180.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,011,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,027,000 after buying an additional 4,507,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $328,513,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,526,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,396,000 after buying an additional 2,079,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 1,400.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,032,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,147,000 after buying an additional 1,897,467 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.