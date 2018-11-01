Investors Sell NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) on Strength (NXPI)

Traders sold shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) on strength during trading on Thursday. $301.14 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $342.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.77 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, NXP Semiconductors had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. NXP Semiconductors traded up $9.10 for the day and closed at $84.09

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. ValuEngine lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $127.50 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 161.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,797 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $6,457,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 76,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

