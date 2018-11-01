Investors Sell Union Pacific (UNP) on Strength (UNP)

Investors sold shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $83.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $160.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $76.76 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Union Pacific had the 17th highest net out-flow for the day. Union Pacific traded up $0.96 for the day and closed at $147.18

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,542.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $133,000. grace capital bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Union Pacific by 85.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $169,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

