ION (ION) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17,458.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. ION has a total market cap of $11.54 million and approximately $17,458.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00008660 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00054634 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00026507 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008939 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002815 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 26,906,734 coins and its circulating supply is 21,006,734 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official message board is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

