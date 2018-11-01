iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 45.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,571,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163,315 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $164,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,896,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,982,000 after buying an additional 7,539,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,870,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,730,000 after buying an additional 2,529,718 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,874,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,842,000 after buying an additional 944,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,123,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,877,000 after buying an additional 5,328,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,530,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,899,000 after buying an additional 1,564,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $58.78 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

