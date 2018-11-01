iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) is Private Capital Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 42,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 397,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 351,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 378.5% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 109,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.27. 11,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,054. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.08 and a 52 week high of $157.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4359 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

