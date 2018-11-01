iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,738 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

