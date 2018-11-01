iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 238.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $945,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

SUB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.38. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,722. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $105.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.