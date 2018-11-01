Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ITRN traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. 498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,260. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $714.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 196,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,702,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after buying an additional 586,393 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply