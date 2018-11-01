Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ITRN traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. 498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,260. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $714.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 196,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,702,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after buying an additional 586,393 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

