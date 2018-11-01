Iungo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53,119.00 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last week, Iungo has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Iungo token can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. Iungo has a total market cap of $463,845.00 and $53,119.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Iungo Profile

Iungo was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

