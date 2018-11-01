IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of IZEA Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 208,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,580. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.27. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 117.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 669.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 14.15% of IZEA Worldwide worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

