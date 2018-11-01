Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69, Morningstar.com reports. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JHG stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.85. 1,648,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,528. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.05. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.35 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

