JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered JetBlue Airways from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a $18.00 price objective on JetBlue Airways and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.66.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James G. Hnat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 10.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 314,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,382,000 after acquiring an additional 39,895 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 75.3% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

