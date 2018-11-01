Jiyo [OLD] (JIYO) Hits Market Cap of $19,679.00

Jiyo [OLD] (CURRENCY:JIYO) traded up 97.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Jiyo [OLD] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jiyo [OLD] has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Jiyo [OLD] has a market cap of $19,679.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Jiyo [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00151580 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00251911 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.09 or 0.09961050 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jiyo [OLD] Coin Profile

Jiyo [OLD]’s total supply is 8,281,707 coins and its circulating supply is 6,100,012 coins. The official website for Jiyo [OLD] is www.jiyo.io. Jiyo [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @team_jiyo.

Jiyo [OLD] Coin Trading

Jiyo [OLD] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jiyo [OLD] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jiyo [OLD] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jiyo [OLD] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

