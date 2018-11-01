John Bean Technologies (JBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 26.58%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. John Bean Technologies updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.00-4.10 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $4.00-4.10 EPS.

JBT stock traded down $13.58 on Thursday, hitting $90.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,462. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $84.81 and a 12-month high of $123.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.