KAR Auction Services (KAR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

KAR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on KAR Auction Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.01. 235,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

In other news, insider James E. Money II sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $2,002,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,980.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $629,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,560 shares of company stock worth $17,295,354. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 29,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

