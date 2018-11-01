Kcash (KCASH) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and HADAX. Kcash has a total market cap of $0.00 and $523,783.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Kcash Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

