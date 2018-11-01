Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Legg Mason (LM)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.55.

LM opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. Legg Mason has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $758.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.29 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.81%. Analysts expect that Legg Mason will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Frances Cashman sold 10,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $317,933.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,538.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LM. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 411,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,994 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

